Apple’s quarterly revenue exceeds $ 100 billion for the first time





Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported successful results and announced that its quarterly revenue exceeded $ 100 billion for the first time, driven by strong year-end sales of the new iPhone 12.

Apple said its sales jumped 21% to $ 111.4 billion in the period ended Dec. 26, the Cupertino, Calif.-Based technology company said on Thursday after markets closed. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $ 103.1 billion in the United States, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Apple’s earnings were $ 1.68 per share, also exceeding Wall Street estimates.

For the fourth consecutive quarter, Apple has not provided a revenue forecast for the current period. The company previously cited the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic by choosing not to provide projections of future sales.

Apple’s expectations were high since it unveiled its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and with suggestions for a new “super cycle” of the iPhone. Apple also recently introduced other new devices, including an updated Apple Watch, and increased demand for iPads, Mac computers and consumer services that work and study at home during the pandemic.

As expected, Apple’s revenue was driven by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone lineup to include four new models and 5G features. Handset sales in the quarter reached $ 65.6 billion, easily exceeding Wall Street’s estimates of $ 60.3 billion.