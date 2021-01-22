Top News

Apple’s new product category is NOT what we expected

by

From folding phones to vertical TVs, some technological trends seem doomed to never reach the big time. But if there’s one thing that really failed to become a ‘thing’, it’s smart glasses. Google tried. Amazon tried. The next is Apple – but new leaks suggest that the company has something unexpected up its sleeve before Apple glasses become a reality.

According to Bloomberg, before taking a risk and producing a complete pair of smart glasses, Apple plans to launch a virtual reality headset as a precursor. This “niche, top-of-the-line” product is said to serve as a “bridge” to casual glasses – but it looks like it could feature some truly futuristic technology. (Check out our Apple Business page for the best offers available here and now.)

0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

Brazil forces Apple to sell iPhone 12 with chargers

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 12 and for the first time...
Read More

You may also like

High. sets new daily record with 1,733 COVID-19 cases, Dr. Hinshaw ‘alarmed’ at increase

BC reports 694 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new on Island Health, as daily deaths remain high

The best meteor shower to see in November 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *