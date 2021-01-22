Apple’s new product category is NOT what we expected

From folding phones to vertical TVs, some technological trends seem doomed to never reach the big time. But if there’s one thing that really failed to become a ‘thing’, it’s smart glasses. Google tried. Amazon tried. The next is Apple – but new leaks suggest that the company has something unexpected up its sleeve before Apple glasses become a reality.

According to Bloomberg, before taking a risk and producing a complete pair of smart glasses, Apple plans to launch a virtual reality headset as a precursor. This “niche, top-of-the-line” product is said to serve as a “bridge” to casual glasses – but it looks like it could feature some truly futuristic technology. (Check out our Apple Business page for the best offers available here and now.)

New story: Apple plans its first headset to be a niche device focused on VR as a precursor to its future AR glasses. Details on the headset design, prescription lens system, inclusion of a fan, features, development obstacles and more: https://t.co/88JitNhMhCJanuary 21, 2021

Bloomberg says the device will be similar in size to the Oculus Quest and will be able to track hand movements for features such as a virtual keyboard. The headset is reported to feature a fabric exterior (perhaps similar to the AirPods Max?), and, somewhat unusual for Apple, a built-in fan.

But perhaps the most impressive details are about the interns. Apple is reportedly testing “some of its most advanced and powerful chips”, including some that eclipse even the incredible M1 chip found in new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. While we’re not sure how Apple wants the device to be used, if it brings an even better chip than its next-generation laptops, does the company want this new creation to become our flagship device?

The device is rumored to resemble Oculus Quest 2 (Image credit: Oculus)

If we are honest, we are a little surprised by this development. On the one hand, even the best VR headphones they are not exactly known for being elegant or desirable objects. While we can imagine Apple making a pair of glasses that look as beautiful as your Apple Watch or AirPods, we’re not sure if we can see that making virtual reality headsets cool. Will we soon be facing a rare failure for Apple?

Second, VR headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2, are generally known for gaming. For a while, rumors suggest that Apple Glasses it would feature all sorts of AR tools to help with everyday tasks like navigation or exercise – but a powerful VR headset looks much more entertainment oriented.

Bloomberg says the headset is expected to arrive in 2022 at “an expensive price”. It’s not clear what kind of price we’re looking at, but considering that this is the company that sells a monitor stand for $ 999, we would not suggest holding your breath for a bargain.

Time will tell if the Apple VR headset will come true, but you don’t have to wait until then to experience the power of Apple’s futuristic M1 chips. Here are the best deals on Apple’s new 1 laptops right now.

