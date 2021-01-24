Apple warns against placing an iPhone 12 too close to your pacemaker

The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Canadian military is expected to assist with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in northern Ontario, while authorities investigate the death of a teenager who had the virus and worked at a long-term care facility in the southwest of the province. Federal Public Security Minister Bill Blair tweeted on Sunday that the Canadian Armed Forces will support vaccination efforts in 32 communities across the Nishnawbe Aski nation. The move came after a province request for assistance to bring the vaccine to First Nations communities, he wrote. “Our government will always be there to support the fight against # COVID19,” he wrote on Twitter. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation, whose territory comprises 49 remote communities in northwestern Ontario, did not immediately comment on the pending deployment. Meanwhile, authorities in Middlesex-London said on Sunday that a male teenager who worked at a long-term care facility in the region was among the three deaths reported at the area’s COVID-19 site earlier this weekend. Dr. Alexander Summers, associate medical health officer at the Middlesex-London Health Unit, said he was unable to provide the exact age or any other details about the teenager. But he said the person was a staff member at a long-term care facility that was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and died earlier in the week. “In the course of our investigation, potential exposures may be many, but certainly long-term asylum is a potential exposure for that individual,” Summers said in an interview. Summers said that, to his knowledge, the teenager was not hospitalized with COVID-19. He is the youngest person to die after contracting the virus in the county, said Summers, noting that most of the deaths they saw among COVID-19 patients occurred in older demographic groups. “It can have severe impacts on people of all ages and on this story and this unfortunate and tragic situation as a reminder of that,” said Summers. “This is certainly a very rare occurrence. It is a rare event. And the investigation continues to understand what exactly may have happened. However, even so, it is a sad day.” Long-term home Roberta Place Retirement Lodge in Barrie, Ontario, north of Toronto, also made headlines over the weekend after health officials said a UK variant of COVID-19 was behind an outbreak. mortal there. On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it learned of an additional individual with the UK variant in the region. The unit said the individual had close contact with a person who is also part of a COVID-19 outbreak in Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term home in Bradford West Gwillimbury, south of Barrie. Authorities are investigating whether this outbreak is also due to the UK variant. Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and another 50 virus-related deaths on Sunday. The numbers increased slightly from the 2,359 cases on Saturday, although deaths have decreased by two from previous numbers. Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in the Peel region, 215 in the York region and 121 in Niagara. More than 48,900 tests have been completed in Ontario in the past 24 hours. The province reported that 4,427 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the province’s last report, and 1,436 are hospitalized with the virus. A total of 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 255,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Of these, 225,046 recovered and 5,803 people died. On Monday, the province plans to release the results of a weekend expansion of its “store inspection blitz” to large stores to ensure they are following COVID-19 guidelines. Workplace inspections, which began in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas last weekend, have extended to Ottawa, Windsor, Niagara and Durham. Saturday’s preliminary figures showed that inspectors entered 310 large stores and issued 34 tickets and 53 orders, Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said on Sunday. Overall, inspectors found that the stores were only “64% compliant, which the minister said was not good enough”. The three major problems we encountered this weekend: the masking protocols are not being followed, in some cases; physical distance is still an issue in some stores; and this weekend we found out that some of these big stores don’t have a security plan required of them to prevent COVID-19 from reaching the workplace, “said McNaughton in an interview.” All companies must know at this point in the pandemic what is expected of them. “This Canadian Press report was first published on January 24, 2021. Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said there were 102 deaths in Ontario in the past 24 hours. , in fact, 50 deaths.