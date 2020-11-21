Apple launches leather case with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models

Apple silently released the long-awaited leather case with MagSafe support for all new iPhone 12 models, completing the launch of a line of MagSafe accessories announced in October.

Apple unveiled the leather case during the iPhone event last month and promised to launch the accessory before the end of the year.

Costing $ 129 for all models, the box is made of “European leather specially tanned and finished”, which develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve is designed to fit like a glove over iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, offering protection from scratches and drops. Inside there is a card slot, while the accompanying handle is removable.

When inserted, iPhone 12 displays the time through a cutout on the case, with the font color of the digital clock matching that of the sleeve. It’s a nice touch enabled by MagSafe’s NFC features.

A MagSafe accessory, Apple’s leather case allows precise placement of the MagSafe charging disc for efficient wireless charging. Like the other company leather cover designs, the constant use of MagSafe accessories will result in “light prints”, says Apple.