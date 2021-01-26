Apple has filed a new lawsuit over the strangulation of iPhones – what you need to know

Apple was hit with a third class lawsuit in Europe, this time from Italy Other consumption, the country’s consumer protection agency, on what it calls “planned obsolescence” for older iPhones.

It is related to a controversy some years ago, when Apple admitted to intentionally limit the performance of older iPhones in what is considered an attempt to save old batteries. Apple really called it a feature. Of course, many consumers saw it as the company artificially inserting pain points through software updates to persuade users to update.

According TechCrunch, the collective action seeks € 60 million for affected customers. This includes the owners of the iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus and 6s Plus. This would give customers at least € 60 in compensation on average.

With Italy’s latest lawsuit, Apple is still not out of danger. Portugal hopes to open its own process soon. Last year, Apple had to pay $ 500 million to solve in the United States, although the company denies any wrongdoing.

Euroconsumers, a meeting of five national European consumer organizations, actually put together a video to garner support for collective action. It is well produced, even if a little ironic.

“Not only have consumers been defrauded, and they have had to face frustration and financial losses, from an environmental point of view it is also totally irresponsible,” said Els Bruggeman, Head of Policy and Enforcement at Euroconsumers in a Press release. “This new process is the latest front in our fight against planned obsolescence in Europe. Our question is simple: American consumers have received compensation, European consumers want to be treated with the same fairness and respect ”.

The class action has just been filed and may take years to process. If you own an iPhone 6 in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Belgium or Italy, check Euroconsumers Internet network location or follow the organization at Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest compensation updates.