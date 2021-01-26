Top News

Apple has filed a new lawsuit over the strangulation of iPhones – what you need to know

Apple was hit with a third class lawsuit in Europe, this time from Italy Other consumption, the country’s consumer protection agency, on what it calls “planned obsolescence” for older iPhones.

It is related to a controversy some years ago, when Apple admitted to intentionally limit the performance of older iPhones in what is considered an attempt to save old batteries. Apple really called it a feature. Of course, many consumers saw it as the company artificially inserting pain points through software updates to persuade users to update.

