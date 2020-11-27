Another record update for COVID-19: BC adds 887 cases, 13 deaths

VANCOUVER – British Columbia added 887 boxes of COVID-19 to its total on Thursday, setting a new daily record for the province.

Health officials also announced 13 deaths in their written statement on the BC’s response to the disease. That ties the record set on Wednesday.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix, in their statement.

The province has seen 29,973 cases and 384 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, there are 7,899 active cases of coronavirus in BC, which is also a record. This total includes 294 people who are hospitalized, 64 of whom are in intensive care.

The update comes a day after health officials reviewed several previous reports on the number of BC COVID-19 cases due to technical errors in the Fraser Health region.

The province had previously announced 941 new cases on Tuesday, a record high, but some of those cases should have been reported earlier this month.

The changes meant that the BC record for new cases in one day was actually 835, which was supposed to be the total reported on Saturday, November 21. BC initially reported 713 for that day.

In Thursday’s update, Dix and Henry also announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities – at the Royal Ascot Care Center in Vancouver and Amica White Rock.

Three other outbreaks – at Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops, Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey and Village by the Station in Penticton – have ended, health officials said.

“Slowly and always is what we need with COVID-19 and this is how we are going to overcome this second wave,” said Henry and Dix. “The efforts we make each day make a difference.”

The pair repeated the call for British Colombians to do what they can to help public health teams do their job. These teams are regularly monitoring 10,307 people who have been exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Exhibitions and broadcasting can happen anywhere,” said Dix and Henry. “By paying attention to the places we go and the people we see, we can help contact trackers to contain further spread, if that occurs.”

Most of Thursday’s new cases are located in the Fraser Health region, where 612 infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. Vancouver Coastal Health recorded 168 cases in that period.

Elsewhere in BC, there were 65 cases in Interior Health, 24 in Northern Health and 18 in Saúde da Ilha.

Nearly 20,000 people – 19,998 on Thursday – who tested positive for COVID-19 in BC are now considered recovered.