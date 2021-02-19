Android 12’s new lock screen and notification UI may just leak

Earlier today, Google released the first Android 12 Developer Preview for Pixel smartphones, and we are investigating the version to find all that is new. One of the most anticipated changes for the next Android release is a new user interface, and we’ve already seen some of the new features in Android 12 friendship with one hand. Now, we’ve been able to enable a new UI for Always on Display, lock screen and notifications, further confirming that Google has plans to radically change the Android UI this year.

Note: The changes to the user interface shown in this article are a work in progress. The new UI is not active in Android 12 Developer Preview 1 – Google has intentionally disabled the new UI in Preview. As we will explain below, several elements of the UI are likely to change before the Stable release.

Last week, we obtained images that we believe to be design models of Android 12, featuring the new operating systems rumors themes system. One of the images we shared showed a new user interface for the notification panel. The mockup showed an opaque light beige background, rounded corners in the notifications, privacy indicators for the camera and microphone and a changed date and time position.

On Monday this week, we published an article with exclusive information about Google efforts to redesign Android on Android 12. This article detailed the many changes that will occur in Always on Display, the lock screen, the lock pattern view and more. After reviewing Android 12 Developer Preview 1, I can confirm that all of these changes are in development, but it has not yet been possible to enable them. However, we’re ready to share a preview of some of the ways Google is adjusting Always on Display, the lock screen and notifications.

Current Android 12 DP1 lock screen and notification UI

How we explained earlier, Google is experimenting with the design and layout of the Android 12 lock screen. Some of the possible changes include placing the digital clock in the center and in the front. The hours are now above the minutes and the fountain is huge. Meanwhile, the At A Glance widget has been moved to the upper left corner. When a notification arrives, the watch will shrink and move to the top right corner of the lock screen. In Always On Display, notification icons are displayed in the upper left corner below the At A Glance widget, instead of in the center. Personally, I am not a fan of this new design in its current iteration, although I recognize that it is still a WIP and is subject to many changes. It’s possible that this design gets a little better when Google allows customization of the lock screen clock, but we were unable to get any other type of clock to appear in this view.

Android 12 development lock screen and AOD interface

We also couldn’t the device controls feature to appear on the lock screen, although we’ve confirmed that Google is working to integrate the feature more firmly into the lock screen. We also do not see any radical changes in the visualization of the blocking pattern, although we have detected a subtle adjustment in the animation during our hands-on.

The following is a preview of some of the changes to the notification panel that may be arriving on Android 12. Instead of the almost transparent background of the current user interface, Google is testing an opaque background that matches its day / night theme . The background color can match your wallpaper once the Android 12 theme system goes live. If so, that would explain the light beige background shown in the design models we posted. Anyway, we confirmed that Google is working on a wallpaper-based theme system with the code name “monet”, but we are still unable to activate it.

In addition to the opaque background, we also identified the thickest gloss bar we mentioned earlier. The current brightness bar of Stock Android is a thin bar, while the new design is more like a thick pill. The quick setting blocks have not changed, although the labels have disappeared from this iteration. We know that Google is working on another design that will put the labels on the sides, but we still haven’t managed to make it work.

Android 12 development notification panel interface

One thing we’ll notice is that some of Google’s development changes broke notifications when we activated them. It looks like Google is working on a new notification pipeline as well as a two-column notification UI, the last one already revealed. It was not possible to make the new notification pipeline or layout work with the other UI changes, but we will continue to try this and the next views.

We will continue to investigate the first Android 12 Developer Preview to see what we can find. I will post many of the changes I find on twitter at the this topic running in all the changes I’ve encountered so far. We will also have more detailed articles on all of my findings published on the XDA, in case you are not a fan of the Twitter layout.

Thanks to PNF Software for providing us with a license to use JEB Decompiler, a professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android apps.