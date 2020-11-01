Anderson Silva gives statement, says ‘goodbye’ to fighter’s life

Anderson Silva lost to Uriah Hall at the main event of UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday night, but said he was later “Difficult to say it is my last” fight. The retirement of “The Spider” sounded more official in a statement that he released on social media on Sunday.

The former UFC middleweight champion, knocked out in the fourth round by “Prime Time” at UFC APEX, released statements in Portuguese and English on his social networks. The English message did not include the part in which Silva mentions, in capital letters, that he is saying “goodbye” to his life as a professional athlete.

The full testimony, translated by MMA Fighting, can be seen below.

Good morning, my people. Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to a lifetime dedicated to my sport. Yesterday was so special, I went there to do what I love. I didn’t think I would be as happy as I am now. Even in defeat, I am feeling at peace.

I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, my team, my family, my friends and everyone who watched the fight, know that it has always been a great honor to fight all these years with your support.

I want to thank God for giving me the gift of struggle! Thank you my people for all your understanding, for all your support and for all the incredible moments we have experienced in this sport together!

I hope I have left in the memory and heart of each of you a little of who I am, that you can overcome difficulties, every second of uncertainty and overcome obstacles in your lives!

Never think about giving up, however difficult things get at some point; know that I leave all my love, all my respect for you!

Strength and honor always and may God bless everyone!