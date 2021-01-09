An update to WhatsApp asking people to share their personal information with Facebook / Digital Information World

In a recent update, WhatsApp is requiring users to share their data with Facebook. WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging app is famous for the privacy services it offers, but now pressing users to grant access to Facebook your personal data.

On Wednesday, this update was sent to users with a short notice that users have to accept the update and allow Facebook and its partners to obtain user data. Now everything will be shared with Facebook, including the user’s contact number, contact phone number, locations, chats and more. WhatsApp also gave the deadline until February 8, if users do not accept the update, their accounts will be withdrawn.

This sad update is leading people to uninstall their WhatsApp account and consider other smaller communication platforms, like Signal and Telegram, for secure communications.

According to Mike Butcher, the editor of TechCrunch tweeted that if users are concerned about the privacy of their data, Signal and telegram are good options to go to. He also compared WhatsApp and Telegram in terms of the data these platforms collect.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, is also included in the people who are suggesting to users that try to change services. Musk also posted a sarcastic meme and said Facebook was responsible for the protester’s attack on the US capital, which happened on Wednesday.

Facebook was the owner of WhatsApp in 2014 and has since offered users a unique option to stop sharing data with Facebook.

In a conversation with Ars Technica, a WhatsApp spokesman said that through this modification, WhatsApp chats will be saved using Facebook’s advanced features. Companies will be able to access WhatsApp chats.

The purpose of this update is not yet clear. However, for users who live in the EU or the UK, this update is not for them. The spokesman said the updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy will not affect users in the UK and the EU. To clear up the confusion, WhatsApp in the European region does not give any access to user data to Facebook, and Facebook is not allowed to use any of the data for advertising.

Photo: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Read below: The new WhatsApp update gives tips on what you are planning to present in the app