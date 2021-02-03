American technology company Clearview AI violated Canadian privacy law: report

Four Canadian privacy commissioners are asking governments to enforce federal and provincial privacy laws after they discovered that American technology company Clearview AI violated Canadian privacy laws by collecting photos of Canadians without their knowledge or consent.

The report found that Clearview’s technology created a significant risk for individuals, allowing law enforcement officials and companies to compare the photos with their database of more than three billion images, including Canadians and children.

“What Clearview does is mass surveillance and it is illegal,” Federal Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien told reporters on Wednesday. “It is an affront to the privacy rights of individuals and inflicts broad-based damage to all members of society who are continually undergoing police training.”

“This is completely unacceptable.”

Therrien said the company continues to claim that what it was doing was appropriate, citing the federal privacy law’s requirement that its business needs to be balanced with privacy rights. “

British Columbia privacy commissioner Michael McEvoy said he was surprised by the “vast amount” of information collected without consent.

“I think it is unacceptable, to be frank, deeply worrying, for a company to create a giant database of our biometric data and sell at a profit without worrying about recognizing or recognizing how invasive it really is.”

McEvoy said the case also highlights the need to strengthen privacy laws in Canada.

“In this case, we are left without the ability to consider financial sanctions. This lack of enforcement power combined with Clearview’s blatant disregard for privacy laws leaves Canadians vulnerable.”

Delete photos of Canadians in the database, commissioners say

The flight attendants asked Clearview to stop offering its technology in Canada, to stop collecting images of Canadians and to delete photos of Canadians it had already collected in its database.

If the company refuses to follow the recommendations, the four privacy commissioners “will seek other available actions in their respective acts to bring Clearview into compliance with Canadian law,” the statement said.

However, the four acknowledged that under current laws, and even under proposed changes to federal privacy laws, their ability to penalize the company or force it to comply with Canadian orders is limited.

The office of UK information commissioner Elizabeth Denham confirmed on Wednesday that her office is still investigating Clearview in conjunction with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

Doug Mitchell, a lawyer at Clearview AI, said the company simply collects public data in the same way as companies like Google.

“Clearview AI technology is not available in Canada and does not operate in Canada. In any case, Clearview AI only collects public information from the Internet that is explicitly permitted by PIPEDA,” wrote Mitchell in a statement released minutes after the report was made become public.

PIPEDA, Canada’s Personal Information and Electronic Documents Protection Act, governs companies.

“The Federal Court of Appeals had already ruled in the context of privacy that publicly available information means exactly what it says: ‘available or accessible to citizens in general’,” wrote Mitchell. “There is no reason to apply a different standard here.”

Privacy experts say technology can be misused

The report by Therrien, McEvoy, Alberta privacy commissioner, Jill Clayton and Diane Poitras, chairman of the Commission d’accès à l’information in Quebec, comes nearly seven months after Clearview has agreed to no longer make available its controversial facial recognition software In Canada. A number of Canadian law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the Toronto and Calgary police, have been using advanced technology to help identify perpetrators and victims of crime.

With the technology, the police could insert the photo of a victim or suspect of crime and compare it with billions of photos they had collected on the internet and social media accounts.

However, privacy experts have warned that the technology can be misused.

Although police forces said last summer that they stopped using Clearview AI, there were still doubts about what would happen to Canadian personal information the company had already collected and whether the company would stop collecting personal information belonging to Canadians.

‘Proud of our track record in helping Canadian authorities’

In July, the company’s CEO Hoan Ton-That said the company had ended its operations in Canada. He said Canadians could choose to leave Clearview’s search results.

“We are proud of our track record in helping Canadian law enforcement solve some of the most heinous crimes, including crimes against children,” said Ton-That in a statement at the time. “We will continue to cooperate with (Office of the Privacy Commissioner) on other related issues.”

The investigation found that Clearview collected images in Canada and actively marketed its services to Canadian police forces. The RCMP paid for its services and there were 48 accounts created for law enforcement agencies and other organizations across Canada.

In a separate investigation, the federal privacy commissioner’s office is investigating how the RCMP used Clearview’s technology.

At a news conference, Therrien said that a small number of private companies in Canada, which he did not mention, also used Clearview technology, but have since stopped.

While the company is no longer allowing its technology to be used in Canada. Therrien said he refused to delete photos of Canadians from his database. Although it allows individuals to request exclusion from them, it does require that they send a photo, he said.

The case raises the thorny issue of police use of facial recognition technology and highlights the lack of rules and regulations surrounding it in Canada.

Therrien said privacy commissioners plan to provide guidance this spring to law enforcement agencies about the technology, but he said Canada’s laws need to be updated. While the proposed updates to Canada’s privacy laws currently before Parliament (Bill C-11) would give him the power to order that he currently does not have, he would like to see the law amended to make it clear that business concerns they must not overcome privacy.

Therrien said the company probably collected images from millions of Canadians.

Therrien said he would also like to see more types of violations subject to penalties than are currently required in Bill C-11.

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who called for an investigation into Clearview, described the report in a tweet as “excellent”.

“The question is why did the RCMP and other police officers exploit technology that violated Canadian law?”

RCMP spokeswoman Catherine Fortin said the force used Clearview’s technology in “limited capacity” for its investigations into online sexual exploitation of children and stopped using the technology in July 2020, when Clearview stopped offering it in Canada.

“With the nature of crime constantly evolving, law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, must continually monitor emerging and evolving technologies,” Fortin said in an email to CBC News. “We also recognize that privacy is a fundamental and reasonable expectation for Canadians, which must be balanced with the ability of law enforcement authorities to conduct investigations and protect Canadians’ safety and security.”

Fortin said the RCMP is working with Therrien’s office on its investigation into how the force used the technology and will review the report made public on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, conservative MP Michael Barrett said in a statement that he was “deeply concerned” about the findings of the investigation into Clearview AI and asked the House of Commons ethics committee to hold hearings on the company.

“Clearview AI’s rejection of the Privacy Commission’s conclusions and its disregard for Canadian privacy laws raise serious concerns and deserve further scrutiny by parliamentarians.”

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at [email protected]