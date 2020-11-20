Alberta sees 1,105 new COVID-19 cases: a record amount in a single day

Continuation of article content

It is not clear when these spaces will be available for use.

The previous record for daily COVID-19 cases in Alberta was 1,026 reported Saturday.

Another eight Albertans died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the province to 451.

Four Calgarenses are among the most recent deaths, all linked to current outbreak sites. An 80-year-old woman from AgeCare SkyPointe, an 80-year-old from the Sage Hill Retired Residence, an 80-year-old from the Wing Kei Care Center and a 90-year-old from the Bow-Crest long-term care home in Revera are the latest Calgary fatalities in the area.

Other reported deaths include a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s and two men in his 70s linked to outbreak sites in the Edmonton area.

New provincial data details comorbidities between COVID-19 deaths. It shows 87.3 percent of patients with hypertension, 57.6 percent with dementia, 56.7 percent with cardiovascular disease, 43.3 percent with kidney disease and 41.9 percent with diabetes, among others.

Hinshaw said that about 25 percent of positive COVID-19 cases used Alberta Health Services (AHS) contract tracking portal – but it’s not enough.

AHS launched the online tool earlier this month, which allows text message notifications to close contacts for positive COVID-19 cases. Infected individuals are asked to enter contact information for close contacts once they receive a positive test result. Contract trackers send an automatic message to those potentially exposed.