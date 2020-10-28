Alberta reports four more deaths from COVID-19, 410 new cases of disease

Alberta reported four more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and again broke the record for active cases of the disease.

The 4,793 active cases increased 55 from the previous day. This total has been growing for over a week.

The number of new cases – 410 on Wednesday – dropped 12 from Tuesday and 94 from the previous day.

Hospitalizations increased by two on Wednesday to 125, including 19 people in ICU beds.

The four deaths added on Wednesday bring the death toll to 313 since the pandemic began in early March.

Two of the most recent deaths, a woman in her 90s and a man in her 80s, were related to an outbreak at Edmonton’s General Continuing Care Center. The third death was a man in his 80s in the Edmonton area.

The fourth death involved a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Mount Royal Revera in the Calgary area.

The Edmonton General Continuing Care Center has the largest active outbreak of COVID-19 in Alberta. (Craig Ryan / CBC) The Edmonton General Continuing Care Center has the largest active outbreak in the province, according to Alberta Health.

As of Wednesday, 83 cases were associated with the outbreak. A Covenant Health statement released Wednesday that five deaths are linked to the outbreak. A total of 59 residents, a patient and 23 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Covenant Health said.

The General is currently closed for admissions and transfers and restricts visitors, except in end-of-life situations.

Edmonton continues to have the highest number of active cases in the province.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Wednesday was:

Edmonton area: 2,245, minus 45 from the previous day.

Calgary zone: 1,788, an increase of 116 over the previous day.

North zone: 324, minus ten from the previous day.

South zone: 256, two more from the previous day.

Central zone: 160, minus five from the previous day.

Unknown: 20, minus three from the previous day.

The province reported 10,631 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.