Alberta health worker who died of COVID-19 in mourning for the community

Continuation of article content

Corral’s colleague Romer Isidro said he was one of the nicest people to work for.

“Working with him makes the workload lighter. He never forgets to use his smile. Your sacrifice will not be in vain. Rest in paradise, Kuya Joe, ”said Isidro.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro released a statement on Monday expressing his sadness at hearing about the death of Alberta’s first health worker as a result of COVID-19. He extended his condolences to friends, family and colleagues.

“The dedication and remarkable commitment that I witnessed from health professionals during the pandemic has never waned – you applied to this province in a time of need,” said Shandro.

“The tragedy of this loss will be felt throughout the system and by those cared for by this individual and his co-workers.”

Bethany Riverview said in a statement to Postmedia that they were deeply saddened to learn of the death of a “valuable employee”.

“Our teams are working to coordinate support for people affected by this loss,” said Bethany Riverview.

Alberta Health said there were 69 cases related to the outbreak at Bethany Riverview. Of these cases between employees and residents, 24 are active, 36 have recovered and nine have died.

The vice president of the Alberta Provincial Employees Union (AUPE), Bobby-Joe Borodey, said the loss of Corral is a tragedy.

“With his passing, he brings up how real this pandemic is, how dangerous it is and how frightening to work on the front lines,” said Borodey.