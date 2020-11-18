Alberta Health says the province had only one human case of rare swine flu – Terrace Standard

It was the first case reported in Canada since 2005, when notification became mandatory

Alberta Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta Health says an investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare variant of swine flu in central Alberta has determined that it is the only case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson

An investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare variant of swine flu in central Alberta has determined that it is the only one in the area.

Alberta Health says in a statement that, despite the tests, no other positive cases have been identified.

He says that a preliminary genetic comparison of the patient’s virus with historical samples in pigs suggests that the case was acquired indirectly from pigs.

The provincial medical director of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said that the variant case of Influenza A H1N2 was detected in mid-October after a patient appeared with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department in central Alberta.

It was the first case reported in Canada since 2005, when notification became mandatory – and one of only 27 cases worldwide.

Infectious disease experts have suggested that the case probably wouldn’t be much of a problem – unless it was passed from person to person.

The Canadian Press

Like us in Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Do you want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation on here.

flu season