Alberta delays the lifting of locks now that the COVID variants have arrived

“We need to show some kind of support and compassion to the people in our province who believe that we don’t care. We care. We care about each of our customers who come through our doors. Your safety is paramount, ”said Scott.

In downtown Alberta, Natalie Klein, niece of the late Prime Minister Ralph Klein, opened her beauty salon in Innisfail for a day in mid-January. When threatened with fines, Bladez to Fadez tried the next day to change the brand of pet handler – caring for pets is an essential service. After being threatened with fines, they gave up fighting.

And in Peace River, Alta., Karen’s Home Cooking owner posted on Facebook on January 11 that her restaurant would be open for dinner services, violating health rules. “Social distances and masks NOT required. Have a wonderful day, ”she wrote.

When customers showed up for dinner, they were received by the RCMP and the company was fined, according to local media reports.

Projections released on Monday suggest that without public health measures, the case count could explode, as the new variants are considered to be more easily transmitted than the normal COVID-19 virus.

In a scenario without the COVID variants, there would be about 2,200 cases in six weeks, if not verified. If the variant is present, Shandro said the province’s projections suggest that there would be more than 10,000 active cases. In an eight week period, the presence of the variants would lead to more than 3,600 hospitalizations and in seven weeks it would take 800 people to intensive care units.

Projections came after about a month of significant blockages in the province. The cases peaked in mid-December, with about 20,000 active cases, and increased by more than 1,000 new cases every day. They have since dropped to less than 10,000 active cases, although hospitalization rates remain high, with 637 people in the hospital and 113 in the ICU on Monday.

