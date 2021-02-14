After absolution, Trump says ‘our movement has just begun’ | Donald Trump News

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, welcomed his acquittal in a second impeachment trial, saying his political move “to make America great again has just begun”.

The US Senate voted 57-43 in favor of convicting the former president on Saturday, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him on charges of inciting the crowd that attacked the US Capitol on January 6, during the Democratic Joe Biden election victory certification.

In a statement shortly after the acquittal, Trump called the trial “another phase of the biggest witch hunt in our nation’s history.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement for Make America Great Again has just begun,” he said.

“In the coming months, I have a lot to share with you and I hope to continue our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he added.

Trump left office on January 20, so the impeachment could not be used to remove him from power.

But Democrats hoped to secure a conviction to hold the 74-year-old man responsible for the siege of the Capitol and set the stage for a vote that would forbid him from serving in public office again.

Although Trump was acquitted of the sole charge of inciting insurrection, seven Republicans joined all Democrats to condemn the former president. The number marked the largest number of senators who have ever voted to declare a president of their own party guilty of an impeachment charge for crimes and misdemeanors.

They were Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Trump’s political future

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera, reporting from West Palm Beach, Florida, said: “The only message from Trump’s statement is that he is not going anywhere.”

“There is no doubt now that Donald Trump has political plans for the future. But what are they? Will he run in 2024 as many people believe? Or will he take revenge on those seven Republicans who voted against him? “

Trump is only the third president to be impeached by the House of Representatives – a step similar to a criminal charge – as well as the first to be charged twice and the first to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.

But the Senate has never yet condemned a president to impeachment.

Following Saturday’s verdict, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who voted “innocent” at the trial, made scathing comments about Trump.

“There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for causing the day’s events,” he said. “The people who broke into this building believed that they were acting in accordance with their president’s wishes and instructions.”

McConnell suggested that Trump could still face criminal prosecution for his actions, however.

“President Trump is still responsible for everything he did while in office as an ordinary citizen,” said McConnell. “He didn’t escape anything. Yet.”

The minority leader was not the only Republican to punish Trump for his behavior after voting for absolution.

“The question I must answer is not whether President Trump said and did things that were reckless and encouraged the mob. I believe it happened, ”Senator Rob Portman in a statement.

“My decision was based on my reading of the Constitution,” added the Ohio Republican. “I believe the Creators understood that convicting a former president and disqualifying him to run again separates people.”

Senator Chuck Grassley, the Senate’s oldest Republican, described Trump’s language in an impassioned speech to supporters shortly before the Capitol attack as “extreme, aggressive and irresponsible”. But he said the Senate has no jurisdiction to hold a trial, agreed with Trump’s legal team that the former president deserved more “due process” and said the prosecution had not brought up the case.

‘Serious problem’

Claire Finkelstein, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said that most Republicans who voted to condemn Trump were politicians who did not plan to run again.

“Those who are firm in insisting on Donald Trump’s innocence here are mainly those with political ambitions. They merged with Donald Trump. And he will control the schedule. And that gives him a wonderful platform to run again in 2024, ”she told Al Jazeera.

McConnel has a “serious problem with keeping his party together,” she said, which is why the Senate Republican leader voted “innocent”, despite later rebuking Trump and being held responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the apparent division within the Republican ranks, Gallacher of Al Jazeera said the result of Saturday’s vote demonstrated that the Republican Party still belonged to Trump.

“This man’s impact cannot be overstated,” said Gallacher.

“In recent years, he has managed to remake the entire Republican Party in his own image.

“But the question is whether this is the image that the Republican Party wants going forward? Also, what elections can they win when it attracts a large majority of people, who tend to be white, with no college education? You cannot win elections in the future with such a small demographic in a country like this, which is changing so quickly. “