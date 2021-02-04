Activision Blizzard year-end sales, revenue outlook, top street expectations

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s shares rose in Thursday’s extended session after the video game publisher’s sales and revenue outlook for the current quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Activision Blizzard ATVI,

-0.10%

shares rose 4.7% after hours, after a 0.1% drop in the regular session, closing at $ 92.68.

The company posted a net profit of $ 508 million in the fourth quarter, or 65 cents per share, compared to $ 525 million, or 68 cents per share, in the same period last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings of 53 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $ 2.41 billion from $ 1.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude compensation expenses based on shares and other items, increased to 76 cents per share, from 62 cents per share in the same period last year.

Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of 82 cents a share and revenue of $ 2.38 billion.

Activision Blizzard expects adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $ 2.02 billion in the first quarter and $ 3.34 per share on revenue of $ 8.23 ​​billion for the year. Analysts estimate revenue of $ 1.68 billion in the quarter and $ 8.34 billion in the year.

In November, the company launched its “Black Ops: Cold War” installment of its “Call of Duty” franchise, along with the “Shadowlands” expansion of its “World of Warcraft” franchise that had originally been scheduled for end of October.