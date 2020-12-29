Top News

According to Surrey shooting death in a few days

by

IHIT was called after a second shooting death in Surrey in a few days on Monday night.

Surrey RCMP in a statement sent to media said that around 7:32 pm, they responded to an incident at 11000 block of 148A Street.

Read More:

IHIT investigates murder of 19-year-old teenager in Surrey

There, they located a victim injured by a firearm. Since then, the victim has succumbed to his injuries.

About half an hour later, Langley firefighters responded to reports of a burning vehicle on block 21400 on 76th Avenue.

The story continues below the announcement

IHIT spokesman Frank Jang addressed reporters at a news conference on Monday night. He says it is too early in the investigation to establish a link between Monday’s fatal shooting and the burnt-out vehicle.

Popular stories

“It is certainly too early to say whether it is in fact related to this latest homicide,” said Jang. “But, of course, due to an abundance of caution, we certainly cannot take any chances and we are treating this as a possible link.”

Jang was also unable to confirm the victim’s age or identity, citing again that the investigation is too early.

Read More:

29-year-old woman identified as victim in shooting in Surrey


Click to play the video 'Woman dies due to apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey'



Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey


Woman dies of apparent gunshot wounds in Surrey – December 3, 2020

READ  25-year-old man fatally hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York
0
Arzu
Written By
More from Arzu

The iPhone 12 line is missing a big deal – and Samsung has

O iPhone 12 the line is better than the iPhone 11 family...
Read More

You may also like

Rising river levels on Christmas Day force hundreds of people near Quebec City to leave their homes

Charley Pride, the first black star of country music, dies due to complications of COVID-19 at 86

Barrett takes oath to the US Supreme Court, deepening conservative control in the US and Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *