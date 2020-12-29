According to Surrey shooting death in a few days

IHIT was called after a second shooting death in Surrey in a few days on Monday night.

Surrey RCMP in a statement sent to media said that around 7:32 pm, they responded to an incident at 11000 block of 148A Street.

There, they located a victim injured by a firearm. Since then, the victim has succumbed to his injuries.

About half an hour later, Langley firefighters responded to reports of a burning vehicle on block 21400 on 76th Avenue.

IHIT was called for a new homicide in #SurreyBC. A man was shot and killed tonight at around 7:30 pm near 148A St and 110 Ave. A vehicle fire was reported in #LangleyBC. We will be investigating this and homicide overnight. Information obtained? Got video? Call IHIT pic.twitter.com/kJXwR1yKNg – IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 29, 2020

IHIT spokesman Frank Jang addressed reporters at a news conference on Monday night. He says it is too early in the investigation to establish a link between Monday’s fatal shooting and the burnt-out vehicle.

“It is certainly too early to say whether it is in fact related to this latest homicide,” said Jang. “But, of course, due to an abundance of caution, we certainly cannot take any chances and we are treating this as a possible link.”

Jang was also unable to confirm the victim’s age or identity, citing again that the investigation is too early.

