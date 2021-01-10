A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on January 10, 2021

The latest figures on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 am ET on Sunday, January 10, 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 20,568 new vaccinations administered for a total of 296,241 administered doses.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 20,568 new vaccinations administered for a total of 296,241 administered doses. There has been no new vaccine delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 545,250 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 54.33 percent of their available vaccine supply.

New land is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,785 doses administered. There have been no new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 8,250 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give 1.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province used 21.64 percent of its available vaccine supply.

PEI is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,600 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to the PEI for a total of 6,075 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.8 percent of its population. The province used 59.26 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Nova Scotia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,720 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 13,450 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 1.4 percent of its population. The province used 20.22 percent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 5,019 doses administered. There have been no new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 11,175 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 1.4 percent of its population. The province used 44.91 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Quebec is reporting 12,521 new vaccinations administered for a total of 75,123 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Quebec for a total of 115,375 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 1.3 percent of its population. The province used 65.11 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 1,261 new vaccinations administered for a total of 103,263 doses administered. There have been no new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 196,125 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 1.3 percent of its population. The province used 52.65 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,190 new vaccinations administered for a total of 8,674 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Manitoba for a total of 25,825 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 1.9 percent of its population. The province used 33.59 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 949 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,964 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 17,575 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 1.5 percent of its population. The province used 39.62 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 4,647 new vaccinations administered for a total of 42,333 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Alberta for a total of 59,800 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 1.4 percent of its population. The province used 70.79 percent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,259 doses administered. There have been no new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 71,200 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 1.4 percent of its population. The province used 64.97 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 310 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Yukon for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 17 percent of its population. The territory used 4,306 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 162 doses administered. There have been no new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 7,200 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 16 percent of its population. The territory used 2.25 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 29 doses administered. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Nunavut for a total of 6,000 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 15% of its population. The territory used 0.4833 percent of its available vaccine stock.

*Data notes: Figures are compiled by the Open Data Working Group COVID-19 based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report figures for the same day or the day before. The doses of vaccines administered are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated, as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions.

This report was generated automatically by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on January 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press