A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on February 14, 2021

The most recent figures on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 am ET, on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 31,403 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,252,942 administered doses. Provinces administered doses at a rate of 3,305,979 per 100,000.

There have been no new vaccines delivered to provinces and territories for a total of 1,313,225 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 95.41 percent of their available vaccine supply.

Note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories do not normally report daily.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,091 new vaccinations administered in the past seven days for a total of 14,687 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 28,048 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 19,975 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.8 percent of its population. The province used 73.53 percent of its available vaccine supply.

The PEI is reporting 802 new vaccinations administered in the past seven days for a total of 9,139 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 57.612 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to the PEI for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give 6.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province used 89.6 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 5,048 new vaccinations administered in the past seven days, for a total of 22,343 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 22,895 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 34,800 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province used 64.2 percent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccinations given in the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 25,850 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.3 percent of its population. The province used 72.12 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 10,341 new vaccinations administered for a total of 290,953 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 34,003 per 1,000. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Quebec for a total of 310,425 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province used 93.73 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 14,506 new vaccinations administered for a total of 456,947 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 31,108 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.0 percent of its population. The province used 104.3 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,053 new vaccinations administered for a total of 53,717 administered doses. The province administered doses at a rate of 39.01 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 69,600 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to administer 5.1% of its population with a single dose. The province used 77.18 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,778 new vaccinations administered for a total of 48,566 administered doses. The province administered doses at a rate of 41.187 per 1,000. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 44,575 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.8 percent of its population. The province used 109 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 3,725 new vaccinations administered for a total of 144,114 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 32,738 per 1,000. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 3.0 percent of its population. The province used 108.8 percent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 162,982 doses administered. The province administered doses at a rate of 31,761 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 186,550 doses delivered so far. The province received enough vaccine to give 3.6 percent of its population a single dose. The province used 87.37 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,514 doses administered. The territory administered doses at a rate of 275.91 per 1,000. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to administer a single dose to 35 percent of its population. The territory used 79.96 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 13,132 doses administered. The territory administered doses at a rate of 291,053 per 1,000. There have been no new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 32% of its population. The territory used 91.19 percent of its available vaccine stock.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,205 doses administered. The territory administered doses at a rate of 160.228 per 1,000. There has been no new vaccine delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory received enough vaccine to give a single dose to 31 percent of its population. The territory used 51.71 percent of its available vaccine stock.

* Notes on the data: Figures are compiled by the Open Data Working Group COVID-19 based on the most recent publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report figures for the same day or the day before. The doses of vaccines administered are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated, as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses delivered, as some provinces have withdrawn extra doses per bottle.

This report was generated automatically by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 14, 2021.