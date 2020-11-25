941 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported as BC continues to break records

BC reported a record 941 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 10 new deaths.

The total broke the previous daily record of 762 cases recorded last week.

Of the new cases, 678 were in the Fraser Health region and 174 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.











0:34 Coronavirus: BC orders all indoor group fitness activities to be closed immediately





The 10 deaths brought the COVID-19 death toll in BC to 358.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by seven, to 284, a new record. Of these, 61 are in intensive care, an increase of three since Monday, when the province reported 1,933 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths over a three-day period.











1:52 Christmas events put ‘on hold’ by the pandemic





There are 7,732 active cases in the province and a total of 10,283 people are in isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the province ordered all fitness centers, dance studios, martial arts venues and yoga studios in British Columbia to close immediately while a new orientation is being developed.











2:11 BC releases coronavirus modeling data for November 2020





Last week, the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced new orders, including a mandatory masking mandate in public indoor spaces, the extension of the Lower Continent restrictions to social gatherings and suspension of face-to-face religious services.

The order put a stop to holiday events like the VanDusen Festival of Lights, the Christmas train on the bright nights of Stanley Park or The Magic of Christmas at Butchart Gardens in Victoria.

On November 12, Henry released modeling data that indicated that British Columbia could see more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day if people did not reduce contacts.

Alberta health officials imposed tougher restrictions on COVID-19 on Tuesday which include limits for social gatherings and less classroom time for students.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said there will be no internal meetings, but people who live alone can have up to two personal contacts.

He said students in grades 7 through 12 will transition to home learning next week and the school holiday will be extended from December 18 to January 11.

– With files by Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

