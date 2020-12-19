7 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia; active cases drop to 48

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday.

The number of active cases in the province has dropped to 48, the lowest since November 22.

All new cases are in the central health zone, according to a statement from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Five are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. They are self-isolated.

Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 1,565 tests on Thursday.

“As we enter the last weekend before Christmas, let’s remember that we must be vigilant to contain the virus,” said Prime Minister Stephen McNeil in the statement.

“Following public health guidelines has allowed us to slow the spread and we need to keep up the good work because we know the virus wants us to let our guard down.”

On Friday night, the Nova Scotia Health Authority issued three exposure notifications. Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified seats must immediately book a COVID-19 test:

Air Canada flight 614 traveling from Toronto (1:55 pm) to Halifax (5:55 pm) on December 11th. Passengers in rows 24 to 30, seats D, E and F are asked to continue to isolate themselves and immediately schedule a test using the self-assessment website, regardless of having symptoms of COVID-19. All other passengers on this flight must continue to isolate themselves as needed and monitor the symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop until December 25, inclusive.

Anyone at the following locations on the specified date and time must monitor the symptoms of COVID-19:

Sobey’s Elmsdale on 269 Hwy. 214, Elmsdale, on December 14 between 6 am and 3:30 pm and December 15 between 6 am and 11 am. Symptoms can develop up to, and including, December 29.

on 269 Hwy. 214, Elmsdale, on December 14 between 6 am and 3:30 pm and December 15 between 6 am and 11 am. Symptoms can develop up to, and including, December 29. Apple Store, Halifax Shopping Center at 7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax, on December 11 between 4pm and 6:30 pm. Symptoms can develop up to, and including, December 25th.

Asymptomatic testing continues

The province also announced Friday that it will extend the deadline for asymptomatic tests.

The original deadline for those without symptoms to schedule a test was to be Friday, but Nova Scotians will be able to schedule tests in January, according to a statement.

There are also new testing recommendations for rotary workers and post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada who return to Nova Scotia after the holidays.

Rotating workers are asked to do two tests during the modified period of self-isolation.

Previously, they were asked to take a test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of the isolation period, but it is now recommended that they take the test on the first or second day. They must still continue to isolate themselves, even with a negative result.

Beginning January 4, post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada who do not have symptoms are required to take a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their self-isolation. They also need to complete their self-isolation with a negative result.

Tests can be booked up to three days in advance using the COVID-19 self-assessment website.

Cases in the Atlantic Provinces

The latest figures for the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Friday. The province has 27 active cases.

New Brunswick did not report new cases on Friday and has 52 active cases. Three people are hospitalized and two are in intensive care.

PEI reported a new case on Thursday. The province has 20 active cases.

