62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa on Sunday: Province

OTTAWA – Ontario health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The new cases are among a total of 1,248 laboratory confirmed cases reported in Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 1,248 cases of #COVID-19. Locally, there are 364 new cases in Toronto, 308 in Peel and 125 in the York area. There are over 1,062 cases resolved and over 42,200 completed tests. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 am https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 15, 2020

The new provincial figure arrives a day later a record peak of 1,581 new cases, and marks the tenth consecutive day of four-digit COVID-19 cases in the province.

Locally, the number of new cases on Sunday represents a slight decline compared to the number of 78 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario health officials also reported 29 new deaths on Sunday, the highest number in a single day since June 19.

It is not clear whether any of these individuals resided in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health will provide updated local data around 12:30 pm

TEST

In Ontario, 44,837 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday. There are 39,767 people in the province waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test.

Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide test data on Saturdays or Sundays. The latest information from the working group showed that 1,412 swabs were collected at assessment centers in Ottawa on 12 November and 4,438 tests were carried out. There were 1,356 tests that had not yet been processed by November 12.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported five new cases on Sunday, according to provincial data.

Renfrew County and the District Health Unit reported a new case.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region, six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have been four new cases in the Prince Edward Public Health region of Hastings.

This is breaking news. CTV News will have the latest news as it becomes available.