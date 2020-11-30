62 cases of COVID-19 linked to outbreak at the window factory in Vaughan

York Region Public Health claims that 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were associated with an outbreak at a window manufacturing and installation facility in Vaughan.

In a public notice published on Sunday, public health officials said they were notified of the first case at the State Window Corporation located on Hunter’s Valley Road, east of Highway 50, on November 10.

Since then, 61 other cases have been identified, prompting York Region Public Health to declare an outbreak on November 20.

“York Region Public Health continues to investigate this outbreak in the workplace and to conduct case management and contact tracking. Since the workplace is not open to the general public, the risk is considered low for residents of the York area, ”officials said.

In addition, there are five probable cases and one case under investigation.

Of the 62 individuals, 28 are from the Peel region, 22 are from Toronto, seven are from the York region and five are from Simcoe-Muskoka.

“Public Health conducted an on-site inspection and continues to work with the employer to identify additional cases and to identify close contacts associated with confirmed cases,” officials said.

This is the second outbreak at the facility. A total of 17 cases were reported during the initial outbreak, which was declared on 17 May and lasted until 6 July.

The York Region said the outbreak is showing signs of improvement after preventive measures have been taken.

The employer also took steps, said the York Region. They include providing face shields, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes for workers, increasing monitoring of adherence to physical distance, cleaning cafeteria tables after each use and introducing multilingual filters to address language barriers.

There are currently 17 outbreaks of active workplaces in the region.

12 charged companies

A dozen more establishments in the region were charged on Sunday for violating the COVID-19 protocols.

The York Region said the charges resulted from an inspection blitz in the area this weekend to ensure that companies are complying with public health measures.

On Sunday, York Region Public Health inspectors, statute officers and the police visited 256 companies, 12 of whom were fined under the Ontario Reopening Act and Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

They include Lowe’s in Vaughan, Costco and Walmart in Richmond Hill, Mcdonald’s in Markham, LA Fitness in East Gwillimbury and Tim Horton’s in Vaughan.

Physical distance was not observed in most businesses.

Inspectors also accused TRIO Sportsplex, where two football games played at the facility were linked to at least 11 cases.

The York region said the charges were issued because the facility exceeded the 10-person internal capacity limit.

A total of fourteen establishments were charged according to the law on Friday and Saturday.

York Region reported 185 cases on Sunday.