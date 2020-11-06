5 new albums you should hear now: Kylie Minogue, Adulkt Life, NAV and more

With so much great music being released all the time, it can be difficult to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a list of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and mixtapes by Kylie Minogue, Adulkt Life, NAV, Pole and Krust. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All launches featured here are independently selected by our publishers. When you purchase something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork receives an affiliate commission.)

Kylie Minogue: DISCOTHEQUE [BMG]

Kylie Minogue is back with her first album in two years: DISCOTHEQUE follow 2018 Golden. The new LP was produced by Minogue longtime collaborator Biff Stannard, who worked with Minogue in 2001 Fever, among other records. Before launching DISCOTHEQUE, Kylie Minogue shared the lead single “SAY SOMETHING, ”Followed by a brilliant music video. Later, she released “Magic“AND”I love it. “

Adulkt life: Book of curses [What’s Your Rupture?]

Adulkt Life is the new project of Bear hugChris Rowley and John Arthur Webb of Male Bonding, who met at a Rough Trade record store in London. After years of friendship, Rowley and Webb formed their new band alongside bassist Kevin Hendrick and a drummer named Sonny Barrett. The 10-track debut of Adulkt Life was led by “Country pride, ”“JNR Showtime, ”“Taking Hits, ”“Stevie K, “AND”New curfew. “

