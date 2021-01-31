4 more COVID-19-related deaths in Sask .; 238 new cases

REGINA – Four more Saskatchewan residents died after a positive test for COVID-19, the province said on Sunday. The Saskatchewan government reported 238 new cases.

One death reported on Sunday was of a person in his 60s located in the Far North West, one was in his 50s in the Northwest, one was in his 60s in the Southeast, and another was over 80 in Regina.

The province recorded another 223 recoveries on Sunday. There are 2,534 cases currently active in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 241, or 19.7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The new cases are located at:

North West Extreme (25)

Far Northeast (24)

Northwest (29)

North Center (19)

Saskatoon (82)

Midwest (One)

Central East (Eight)

Regina (26)

Southwest (One)

Center-South (One)

Southeast (10)

12 cases pending location details

One case previously reported was attributed to the northwest area.

There are 203 Saskatchewan residents in the hospital with COVID-19, including 172 in hospital and 31 in the ICU.

VACCINES

On Saturday, 120 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province. 11 doses were administered in the Far North Center and 109 in Saskatoon.

To date, 35,359 doses have been distributed in Saskatchewan.

The vaccine delivery schedule has been adjusted to accommodate reduced deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna over the next month. As a result of this delay, the vaccination of priority groups in Regina and Swift Current has been rescheduled.