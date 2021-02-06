4 deaths from COVID-19, 264 new cases reported in Sask.

REGINA – Four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died, according to the Saskatchewan government.

The province also registered 264 new cases on Saturday, along with 145 recoveries. There are 2,413 active cases in Saskatchewan.

The four deaths include two in their 50s in the Far North West and North West areas; and two people over 80 years old from the Regina and Southeast zones.

The 264 new cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North Central (four), Far Northeast (nine), Northwest (31), North Central (13), Northeast (nine), Saskatoon (58), Midwest (seven), Center-East (27), Regina (61), Center-South (6) and Southeast (11).

A total of 16 new cases await information on residency. Another eight cases previously pending location have been attributed. A case in the Regina zone was considered a duplicate and removed from the count.

There are 207 people from Saskatchewan in the hospital related to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new Saskatchewan daily cases is 226, or 18.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 3,149 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Friday.

The province said 2,412 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 41,254.