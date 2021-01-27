3 spaceships to reach Mars next month, in search of life, water, climate

NASA, China and the United Arab Emirates have a mission accelerating towards Mars. They are ready to arrive in February.

From NASA Perseverance rover it is equipped to sniff out signs of alien life, while the Chinese Tianwen-1 rover can find groundwater.

The United Arab Emirates Hope orbiter aims to make a global map of the Martian climate.

After six months of wandering through space, three sets of robots finally have Mars in view.

The missions – from NASA, China and the United Arab Emirates – are expected to reach the red planet next month, entering orbit around Mars or landing on its dusty red surface. Once there, they aim to look for signs of alien life, look for underground water reservoirs and map changes in the planet’s seasons.

All missions of the three space agencies released in July 2020. Their timelines align because they are taking advantage of the same short window of time when Mars passes close to Earth in the orbits of the planets around the sun. This significantly reduces travel time and the cost of anything launched towards Mars.

As a result, Mars is about to receive two rovers, two orbiters and a helicopter.

Here’s what each of the robots is designed to do when it reaches the red planet.

NASA’s Perseverance rover will hunt alien life and launch a helicopter



An illustration of NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover using its drill to extract a rock sample on Mars.



NASA / JPL-Caltech









NASA built its newest Mars rover, Perseverance, to examine and drill through Martian soil in search of signs of alien life. The nuclear-powered robot is programmed to store these soil samples so that a future mission can bring them back to Earth.

“This is the first time in history that NASA has dedicated a mission to what we call astrobiology: the search for life – perhaps now or ancient life – in another world,” Jim Bridenstine, who served as NASA administrator during the Trump administration, said before the launch of the rover.

If all goes well, NASA’s spacecraft will pass through the Martian atmosphere on February 18, launch a parachute to slow its fall, and then deposit the rover in the Jezero de Mars crater – an old riverbed that could house signs of past microbial life.



An illustration shows the spacecraft carrying NASA’s Perseverance rover as it navigates the Martian atmosphere.



NASA / JPL-Caltech









After its first 30 Martian days (suns), Perseverance is ready to launch the first interplanetary drone from his belly: a helicopter called Ingenuity.

The 4-pound drone is scheduled to perform a series of test flights, first hovering about 3 meters in the air and then evolving into more difficult demonstrations. Ultimately, he could cross distances of almost 980 feet (300 meters) through the Jezero crater.

Ingenuity is just a technological demonstration, but it can start a new approach to exploring other planets.



An animation of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter exploring the Martian surface.



NASA / JPL-Caltech









“In the future, this could transform the way we do planetary science in these other worlds and, eventually, be a scout so that we can find out exactly where we need to send our robots,” said Bridenstine.

Perseverance also brings a device that converts carbon dioxide to oxygen. By testing their skills on Mars, scientists can find out whether this technology can produce oxygen for future Mars astronauts to breathe or turn into rocket fuel.

China is shipping an orbiter, landing module and rover



An illustration of the planned mission of China Mars Global Remote Sensing Orbiter and Small Rover, or HX-1. Here, a rover is shown leaving a landing module to explore the Martian surface.



Chinese State Science Administration / Xinhua









If successful, China’s Tianwen-1 will be the first Mars mission to place a spacecraft in orbit, launch a landing pad and deploy a rover, all on an expedition.

It is ambitious for the country’s first interplanetary mission. China tried to send a single orbiter to Mars in 2011, but the Russian spacecraft that was supposed to carry it stopped in Earth orbit and never left.

This time, China launched its own space vehicle. A NASA asteroid camera captured the spacecraft at high speed in July.

—NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) July 24, 2020

Chinese state media reports that the spacecraft is expected to enter Martian orbit on February 10, according to Space.com.

After the orbiter has spent a few months inspecting the landing site, it must launch the landing module and rover onto Utopia Planitia, a vast field of volcanic rock. Then, the landing module must deploy a ramp for the rover to roll off its platform and land on Martian soil. The National Space Administration of China (CNSA) says the landing will take place in May.

The rover is equipped with a radar system that can detect underground pockets of water. Its goal is to sniff out old reservoirs that could harbor life. It will also help China prepare for the mission to return a sample of Mars to Earth.

United Arab Emirates Hope orbiter aims to map a year of Martian stations



A rendering of the Hope orbiter, provided by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, June 1, 2020.



MBRSC via AP









The United Arab Emirates orbiter – called “Al-Amal” or “Hope” – is the Arab world’s first mission to Mars. Its goal is to draw a global map of the planet’s climate over a Martian year (about two Earth years). It would be the first image of humanity from the atmosphere of Mars.

The SUV-sized spacecraft is set to reach the red planet in February 9then fall into an oval orbit that allows you to search most of the planet every 55 hours in infrared, ultraviolet and visible light. As it orbits, the satellite will study the Martian atmosphere by monitoring how it interacts with the solar wind and tracking the loss of hydrogen and oxygen.

“We will be able to cover the whole of Mars, at all times of the day, for an entire Martian year,” said Sarah Al Amiri, scientific leader of the mission, Nature before the launch of the orbiter.

This data can help scientists better understand the changes in Mars’ seasons and how he lost the dense atmosphere of his youth 4 billion years ago.