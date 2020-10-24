25-year-old man fatally hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 in North York

TORONTO – A 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 on Friday night after a possible traffic accident.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Timothy Dunnah said it all started on the freeways west of the highway near Allen Road at around 6:45 pm.

“It is a bit early to say, but there may have been a collision with a motor vehicle, which took people out of their vehicles,” said Dunnah.

After a “discussion” and exchange of information between the drivers, one of them, a 25-year-old man, walked east along the highway and was hit by a transport truck, he said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was pronounced dead while another person was assessed for non-physical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the initial collision and the driver of the truck remained in place.

Dunnah said he was investigating whether a possible traffic violence incident led to the collision.

“We are collecting witnesses. We are checking our MTO cameras. We are trying to gather as much information as possible, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigations Unit was notified, Dunnah said, because the officers who responded to a separate collision were “relatively close” to the area at the time of the incident.

He said there was no police chase on the highway.

Police initially said a person was arrested, but Dunnah clarified that no one is in custody at the moment.

All expressways west of Highway 401 at Hogg’s Hollow Bridge remain closed due to the incident.