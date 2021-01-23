216 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 118 in the north

There are 216 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the disease in Manitoba, according to a provincial press release released on Saturday.

Of the new cases, more than half – 118 – occur in the Northern Health Region, which has registered a worrying increase recently.

The rest of the cases occur in the health regions of Winnipeg (50), Interlake-Eastern (22), Southern (14) and Prairie Mountain (12).

The deaths reported on Saturday were all in the Winnipeg health region – a man in his 60s, a woman in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

The positivity rate of the five-day provincial test – a moving average of the number of tests that tested positive – is 9.8 percent, 9.3 percent on Friday. The Winnipeg rate also increased slightly, from 6.2 to 6.5%.

The province’s press release says 1,836 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of laboratory tests completed since the beginning of February 2020 to 463,084.

The number of Manitobans in the hospital is 272, against 268 on Friday. There are also 40 people in intensive care, compared to 33 the day before.

On Friday, the province notified 173 new cases of COVID-19, with more than a third – 64 – in the Northern Sanitary Region.

Also, Fox Lake Cree Nation declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 34 active cases in the First Nation, about 700 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, Chief Morris Beardy said in a press release.

That number includes Beardy himself.

“This is very serious and scary for all of us. I also know how resilient and strong our community is, and how we can support each other in difficult times,” he said.

There are 88 families in Fox Lake affected by the virus, including 15 in the Bird reserve and 70 in the nearby town of Gillam, according to the statement.

The northern region, including the city of Churchill, has been excluded from a relaxation of some of the strict restrictions on the province’s pandemic, which took effect for the rest of Manitoba on Saturday, following recent declines in the number of cases.

Two designated visitors are now allowed for each family, and groups of up to five can meet outdoors on private properties.

Retailers can sell non-essential items in the store again, and barbers and hairdressers can get back to work.

In addition, starting on Saturday, all Manitoba teachers, educational support staff and other staff working in schools and directly with students can now make an appointment for the COVID-19 rapid test at the Winnipeg Fast Pass site in 1066 Nairn Ave., provided that certain criteria are met.

To be eligible, people working in schools must be symptomatic, identified as a close contact due to exposure at school, or have a symptomatic family member.

The nominations for the pilot site are now open for qualified employees working in all schools and school divisions, says the province.