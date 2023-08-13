Mark Zuckerberg Accuses Elon Musk of Backing Out of Cage Fight

Mark Zuckerberg has accused Elon Musk of not being serious about their proposed cage fight and believes it is time to “move on” from the ongoing saga. The Facebook co-founder expressed his disappointment in his tech billionaire counterpart for failing to agree on a date for the highly-anticipated clash. This exchange comes after months of back-and-forth between the two billionaires, starting when Musk first suggested the idea and Zuckerberg unexpectedly responded that he was prepared to battle his rival.

However, doubts have arisen regarding Musk’s commitment to the fight. Last week, he claimed that he might have to postpone the event due to potential back surgery. He also requested a practice fight before the main event. On Sunday, Zuckerberg indicated that he had given up hope of the fight ever happening. In a post on his social network site Threads, Zuckerberg stated, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. [Ultimate Fighting Championship president] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

Zuckerberg further added, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, it’s time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Text Conversation Between Zuckerberg and Musk

Earlier on Sunday, Musk shared a screenshot on his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) of a text conversation between him and Zuckerberg. According to the post, Zuckerberg wrote, “If you still want to do a real MMA [mixed martial arts] fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete. I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

Musk replied, “I will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Let’s fight in your Octagon. I have not been practicing much… while I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern-day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Last week, Musk suggested that the cage fight might take place in an “epic location” and claimed to have been in talks with the Italian government about hosting the event. However, Zuckerberg responded by saying he was “not holding his breath” and added, “I love this sport, and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Despite the ongoing verbal sparring between the two tech billionaires, the prospects of their cage fight happening seem further away than ever.

© 2023 4Press.biz