Friday 11 August 2023 09:49

The UK’s GDP exceeded modest expectations in June and for the second quarter as a whole, but the economic outlook remains uncertain, and broader international comparisons are unflattering.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, welcomed the monthly growth of 0.5% and the three-month figure of 0.2%. He pointed out that the UK had avoided a recession and might outperform Germany, Italy, and France. However, despite these positive figures, the Chancellor acknowledged that the economy could be in a better state.

The strong figure for June was mainly attributed to the recovery from the impact of the coronation in May, which led to a decrease in output due to three Bank Holidays, and the boost in consumer spending in pubs and restaurants during the hot weather. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also highlighted the buoyant growth in the car and pharmaceutical sectors, which contributed to the positive GDP figures.

While these figures provide some comfort to the Chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak regarding their goal to grow the economy by the end of the year, the future remains uncertain.

Challenges Ahead

Despite facing challenges such as high inflation, a tight labor market, soaring energy bills, and increasing interest rates, the UK has managed to avoid a downturn. Consumer demand has remained resilient, suggesting that the savings accumulated during the pandemic have not been fully utilized yet.

However, there is concern that the current situation may be as good as it gets. The Bank of England is planning to tighten monetary policy to control inflation, which could impact consumer spending. Additionally, the dominance of fixed-rate mortgages in the housing market means that the effects of rising interest rates are felt gradually across the economy.

Furthermore, the UK’s quarterly growth still lags behind Germany, Italy, France, and the US. The UK economy is still 0.2% smaller than its pre-COVID level, while these countries have all surpassed their pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

The Resolution Foundation has also highlighted that UK growth in the past 18 months has been the lowest outside of recession periods in the past 65 years. This analysis aligns with Chancellor Hunt’s view that the UK is stuck in a “low-growth trap.”

Despite the positive GDP figures, the uncertain economic outlook and the unfavorable international comparisons indicate that there are challenges ahead for the UK economy.

