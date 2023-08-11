Elon Musk Plans Epic Cage Fight with Mark Zuckerberg in Italy

Elon Musk, the controversial owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), has announced plans for an epic cage fight with Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. In a series of social media posts, Musk revealed that he has been in contact with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture about hosting the event in an “epic location”. The fight will be live-streamed on X and Meta, and all proceeds will go to veterans.

Ancient Rome as the Setting

Musk stated that the fight will be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, rather than the UFC. He also emphasized that the entire camera frame will be set in ancient Rome, with nothing modern in sight. Musk’s posts included references to gladiators and the Latin phrase “Dulce est Desipere in Loco,” which translates to “it is pleasant to be frivolous at the appropriate time.” This led some users to speculate that the fight may take place at the Colosseum, the largest standing amphitheater in the world where gladiatorial contests were held during the Roman Empire.

Teasing and Anticipation

The announcement comes after weeks of teasing between Musk and Zuckerberg. The two billionaires agreed to the fight in June, with Musk expressing his willingness to participate in a cage fight and Zuckerberg responding with “Send me location.” However, the fight has not been formally organized yet.

Musk’s Fitness and Zuckerberg’s Training

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October, admitted that he “almost never works out.” On the other hand, Zuckerberg, who holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, has been actively training in the sport and mixed martial arts (MMA) during the pandemic. He now trains three to four times a week and recently won gold and silver medals in a tournament.

The Rivalry between X and Meta

The animosity between Musk and Zuckerberg seems to have been sparked by Meta’s release of Threads, a direct rival to X. Threads experienced rapid growth upon its launch, leading Musk to threaten legal action against Meta, accusing them of copying X.

As the anticipation for the Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight continues to build, the location in Italy remains a mystery. Musk’s engagement with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture suggests that the event will be held in a significant and historic venue. With the fight set to be live-streamed on X and Meta, fans around the world will have the opportunity to witness this highly anticipated clash between two tech giants.

Disclaimer: This article is a - version of the original article published on 4Press.biz. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of 4Press.biz.