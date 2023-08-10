Halifax Joins Other Lenders in Cutting Mortgage Rates

Halifax has announced a reduction in mortgage rates, following in the footsteps of HSBC, Nationwide, and TSB. This move comes despite the Bank of England’s recent decision to increase interest rates for the 14th consecutive time.

Halifax’s new deals, set to be introduced on Friday, include a five-year fixed rate of 5.28%, representing a drop of 0.71 percentage points. Two-year fixed-rate loans will also see a decrease of up to 0.27 percentage points.

The decision to lower rates comes amidst a slowdown in the housing market, with experts warning that high mortgage costs are impacting demand. Nationwide reported the largest drop in annual house prices in 14 years on its index last week, with property values declining by 3.8% in July. Halifax’s separate figures also reported a 2.4% year-on-year fall in July.

Imogen Pattison, an assistant economist at Capital Economics, predicts that price drops will continue in the coming months and may even accelerate next year.

