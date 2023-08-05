Private Equity Investor Inflexion Among Suitors for Nicotinell

A leading private equity investor, Inflexion, is reportedly among the suitors interested in acquiring Nicotinell, the popular smoking cessation brand. Nicotinell is currently up for sale by its FTSE-100 owner, Haleon. Inflexion, known for backing successful companies like Goals Soccer Centres and Mountain Warehouse, is part of a group of bidders in talks with Haleon regarding the potential acquisition.

City sources have revealed that the bidders are aiming to secure the brand for a price significantly lower than the previously speculated $800 million. The sale of Nicotinell comes at a time when smoking cessation products are experiencing mixed fortunes in the market.

Haleon, which was spun out of GlaxoSmithKline last year, owns several leading consumer healthcare products. However, its CEO, Brian McNamara, is looking to sell non-core brands to streamline the company’s portfolio and reduce debt. Nicotinell, available in patch, gum, and lozenge forms, is considered the second-largest nicotine replacement therapy product globally.

It remains uncertain whether the separation of Nicotinell from its parent company will be a complex process. Inflexion is competing with other buyout firms and strategic bidders for the brand. However, Inflexion has chosen not to comment on the matter at this time.

Source: 4Press.biz