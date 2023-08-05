Barbie Film Surpasses $1 Billion in Box Office Sales

The Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $1 billion in box office sales worldwide. The film, which has been a smash hit, reached this milestone on Sunday after earning an additional $127 million in sales over the weekend. This achievement not only solidifies Barbie’s success but also breaks the record for box office sales for a film directed by a female director, previously held by Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman.

Not only has the Barbie film achieved tremendous success globally, but it has also reached the $400 million mark in the US and $500 million mark worldwide faster than any other Warner Bros hit, including the iconic Harry Potter films. This remarkable performance has left distribution chiefs Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps speechless, as the film has exceeded even their most optimistic predictions.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Barbie film, announced on Sunday that the film has earned a total of $1.032 billion worldwide. This includes $459 million from domestic theaters in the US and Canada, as well as an impressive $572.1 million from overseas markets. These figures, which provide a substantial return on the film’s reported $150 million budget, have been confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros, praised Greta Gerwig’s brilliance and described the “Barbillion” milestone as a testament to her talent. The film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, takes Mattel Inc’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world. It has received rave reviews from both fans and critics, with Empire describing it as “painfully funny” and the Roger Ebert website hailing it as a “dazzling achievement, both technically and in tone.”

The release of the Barbie film on July 21st, which coincided with the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, sparked the internet trend “Barbenheimer” for those who planned to watch both films back-to-back. Despite the competition, both films have achieved significant success, with Oppenheimer crossing the $500 million mark globally.

Last month, the Official Charts Company revealed that the soundtrack for the Barbie film dominated the UK singles charts, with three songs from the film landing in the top five simultaneously. Billie Eilish’s contemplative track “What Was I Made For?” reached number three, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” secured the fourth spot, and the reworking of Aqua’s “Barbie World” by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice claimed the fifth position.

The Barbie film’s success has been nothing short of extraordinary, captivating audiences worldwide and breaking records along the way. With its unique storyline and talented cast, it has proven to be a timeless classic that continues to resonate with viewers of all ages.

