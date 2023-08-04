Tinder Tests AI Tool to Choose Best Photos for User Profiles

Tinder, the popular online dating platform owned by Match, is experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) to help users select their best photos for their profiles. The new feature was announced during an earnings call with investors, where Match CEO Bernard Kim explained that the tool aims to reduce the stress of choosing pictures and make the profile-building process more efficient and confident.

The AI tool scans a user’s photo album and selects the five photos it deems as the best representation of the individual. This is just one of several AI features that Match plans to introduce, including an explanation feature that will inform users why certain matches are recommended.

Match believes that AI can improve “user outcomes” by increasing the number of matches with fewer swipes. While Tinder has already utilized AI in its algorithms and safety measures, the new features will be more user-focused. Match aims to launch some of these features by the end of the year, with a strong emphasis on authenticity, privacy, and ethical considerations.

The use of AI in dating apps has raised concerns about potential risks, such as online catfishing. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky and dating app Inner Circle conducted a survey that revealed over half of single men would consider using a chatbot to communicate with matches, while 51% of women expressed interest in using chatbots for multiple conversations. The rise of convincing image and video generators, as well as voice cloning tools, has also raised concerns about AI-driven catfishing.

Match’s exploration of AI tools reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing user experiences and addressing the challenges associated with online dating. By leveraging AI technology, Match aims to streamline the profile-building process and provide users with more meaningful matches.

