Viewership of Traditional TV Declines as Streaming Platforms Gain Popularity

According to a recent report by Ofcom, viewership of traditional TV is declining at record rates as more people turn to streaming platforms for their entertainment. The report reveals that the proportion of people watching a programme on broadcast TV each week dropped from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022, marking the largest decline since records began.

While younger viewers have been known to favor platforms like Netflix, Apple, YouTube, and TikTok, the report also highlights a significant decline in average daily broadcast TV viewing among older audiences (aged 65+). This demographic saw a drop of 10% year on year and a 6% decrease compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Another notable finding from the Media Nations 2023 report is the average time spent watching broadcast television per person per day, which fell from two hours 59 minutes in 2021 to two hours 38 minutes in 2022.

Despite these declines, public service broadcasters still dominate the UK’s most-watched list, thanks to major TV events such as England’s World Cup matches and the Queen’s jubilee and funeral. However, the number of programmes with more than four million TV viewers has more than halved over the past eight years, dropping from 2,490 in 2014 to 1,184 in 2022.

Streaming Platforms and Declining Viewership

Streaming platforms have played a significant role in the decline of traditional TV viewership. In 2022, only 48 programmes on streaming platforms averaged more than four million TV viewers, with Netflix accounting for the majority of these viewers. This decline can be attributed to fewer people watching the main early and late evening TV news bulletins, as well as a steady decline in viewing figures for popular soaps like Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale.

Despite these challenges, BBC One and ITV1 remain the first and second choice for viewers when they initially turn on their TV, with 20% and 13% respectively. Netflix follows closely behind with 6% of viewership. The usage of on-demand services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, continues to grow.

The Changing Landscape of Television

Today’s viewers have a wide range of options when it comes to consuming content, both on traditional TV and online platforms. Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director for strategy and research, describes it as an “all-you-can-eat” buffet of broadcasting and online content. He notes that traditional broadcasters are experiencing steep declines in viewing for their scheduled, live programmes, even among typically loyal older audiences. Soaps and news programmes no longer have the mass-audience pulling power they once had.

However, Teh also highlights that public service broadcasters still excel at bringing the nation together during important cultural and sporting moments. Additionally, their on-demand players are experiencing positive growth as they adapt their services to meet the changing needs of their audience.

As viewers continue to shift towards streaming platforms, it is crucial for traditional broadcasters to adapt and embrace digitalization to remain relevant in the evolving landscape of television.

© 2023 4Press.biz