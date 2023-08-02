Toy Company Mattel Seeks “Chief UNO Player” for New Game UNO Quatro

Toy company Mattel is searching for its first-ever “Chief UNO Player” to lead the launch of its latest addition, UNO Quatro. The chosen candidate will have the opportunity to test the new game and will be expected to play and teach others how to play UNO Quatro. This exciting role offers a substantial wage and requires a commitment of four hours per day, four days a week, for four consecutive weeks.

A Lucrative Opportunity

The Chief UNO Player position comes with a generous salary of $4,444 (£3,482) per week, totaling $17,776 (£13,926) by the end of the four-week tenure. In addition to playing and teaching UNO Quatro, the selected candidate will also assist the team in creating content for their video channels.

Introducing UNO Quatro

UNO Quatro introduces a new twist to the classic game. Instead of using a deck of cards, players will use a pile of colorful tiles. The objective is to get four tiles in a row by matching either the color or number. This fresh take on the game adds an exciting element to the UNO franchise.

Application Process

To be considered for the role of Chief UNO Player, applicants must create a video on TikTok that combines their own content with the UNO promotion video. In the video, they must answer four questions:

What is your best memory of playing UNO? What is your best Reverse Card moment? Why should you be chosen as the Chief UNO Player? What is your favorite version of UNO?

The ideal candidate for this position is someone who exudes friendly and positive vibes. They should have a competitive spirit and be passionate about UNO, taking the game everywhere they go. The selected candidate must be available to work in New York starting from September 13th. The application deadline is August 10th.

This unique opportunity to become the Chief UNO Player for Mattel’s UNO Quatro is not to be missed. If you have a love for UNO and a talent for teaching others, this could be your chance to shine. Apply now and show Mattel why you are the perfect fit for this exciting role!

