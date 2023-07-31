Rishi Sunak to Announce Backing for North Sea Oil and Gas Exploration

Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to announce his support for new licenses for North Sea oil and gas exploration, as well as a new carbon capture project. This announcement comes as the Conservative Party begins a week of campaigning on energy security.

The Prime Minister’s trip to Aberdeenshire aims to highlight the central role that the UK will play in defending against disrupted global energy supplies and reaching the government’s net zero targets. Reports suggest that Sunak will announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies. Additionally, he will announce new licenses for North Sea oil and gas exploration, countering Labour’s plans to halt any new drilling.

However, the Labour Party has accused the Prime Minister of using climate change as a culture war tactic to appease his divided party. Despite the ongoing debate between the two main parties over their commitment to net zero policies and environmental promises, Sunak is expected to emphasize Scotland’s role in strengthening the UK’s long-term energy security.

Net Zero Policies and Environmental Promises

The Conservative Party’s recent narrow victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election has sparked internal debates within the Labour Party. The loss has led to discussions over London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to the capital’s outer boroughs, which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blames for the defeat.

While Sir Keir and Mr. Khan continue to discuss the extension, the Prime Minister is facing pressure from right-wing Conservative MPs to reconsider the government’s net zero commitments. Some MPs are calling for delays to various targets, including the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, originally set for 2030 but potentially pushed back to 2035.

Despite these debates, Sunak has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the 2030 deadline for the ban on petrol and diesel cars. However, he has announced plans for a review of low traffic neighborhoods (LTNs), expressing support for drivers. Downing Street has confirmed that existing pledges are being scrutinized in light of the cost of living challenges, as the government aims for a proportionate and pragmatic approach to net zero.

Boosting the North Sea Industry

During his visit to Scotland, Sunak will meet with industry leaders and workers. The government has pledged to take decisive action to boost the capability of the North Sea industry to transition towards net zero, strengthen the UK’s future energy mix, and create highly skilled green jobs.

While any investment in the industry is welcome, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has warned against broken promises or delays. Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, Ed Miliband, has criticized the Conservative Party for 13 years of failed energy policy, resulting in higher energy bills for families and businesses.

Miliband argues that the Conservative Party’s focus on a culture war on climate change is a distraction from the real issues of lower bills and good jobs. He accuses Sunak of losing track of his beliefs depending on which faction he has met with, and states that this approach is not cost-effective for working people.

In conclusion, Rishi Sunak’s announcement of support for new licenses for North Sea oil and gas exploration and a new carbon capture project is part of the Conservative Party’s campaign on energy security. The government aims to strengthen the UK’s long-term energy security and reach net zero targets. However, debates over net zero policies and environmental promises continue between the main political parties.