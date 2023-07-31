Nigel Farage Seeks Compensation and Meeting with Coutts Bank

Nigel Farage, the former leader of Ukip, has announced that Coutts has offered to reinstate his personal and business accounts. However, Farage is still seeking compensation from the private bank and is determined to continue his fight. He is requesting a face-to-face meeting with the bank’s bosses to understand how many other individuals have been affected by account closures.

Farage claims that his bank account was unfairly shut down by Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group, due to a disagreement with his political views. In response to the controversy, NatWest has announced an independent review, with lawyers investigating the closure of Farage’s account and other instances of de-banking by Coutts.

During his GB News programme, Farage revealed that Mo Syed, the new chief executive of Coutts, had written to him, stating that he could keep both his personal and business accounts. Farage expressed gratitude for this decision.

However, Farage emphasized that significant harm has been done to him in recent months. He has invested a considerable amount of time and money in legal fees. As a result, he has sent a legal litigation letter to Coutts, demanding full apologies, compensation for his costs, and a face-to-face meeting with the bank’s bosses.

Farage’s primary objective is to uncover how many other individuals within Coutts or NatWest have had their accounts closed due to their political opinions. He is determined to ensure that this type of action never happens again to anyone else.

Media Storm and Resignations

The media storm surrounding Farage’s account closure led to the resignation of Dame Alison Rose, the chief executive of NatWest, after she admitted to being the source behind an incorrect BBC story about Farage’s Coutts account. Following Rose’s resignation, Coutts boss Peter Flavel also stepped down.

Farage has launched a campaign to address account closures, which has garnered support from ministers and Tory MPs.

Overall, Farage’s ongoing battle with Coutts highlights the importance of protecting individuals’ financial accounts from being closed based on their political beliefs.

