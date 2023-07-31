Higher Savings Rates: A Key Tool in the Bank of England’s Battle Against Inflation

The Bank of England is employing higher savings rates as a crucial strategy in its fight against inflation. By reducing the amount of money being spent in the economy, the likelihood of price rises decreases. Encouraging consumers to put their money into savings accounts by offering higher returns on deposits is a key component of this approach.

Regulatory Measures to Ensure Consumer Benefit

By the end of August, banks will be required to justify their low savings rates. The City regulator has implemented these measures to ensure that higher interest rates are passed on to consumers rather than being used to boost bank profits. Despite the current interest rates standing at 5%, a 15-year high, analysis from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reveals that savers are not fully benefiting from recent increases to the Bank of England’s base rate.

Between January 2022 and May 2023, the FCA found that only an average of 28% of rate rises were passed on to customers with easy access deposit accounts by nine of the largest savings providers. However, the situation was slightly better for fixed-term accounts, with approximately 50% of the increase in the Bank’s base rate trickling down to savers. Smaller firms tended to offer higher rates compared to their larger competitors. The FCA has issued a warning that it will take action against banks, building societies, and credit unions that fail to provide a justification for their low interest rates.

Improving Communication and Prompting Savers to Consider Alternatives

Firms are also being instructed to enhance their communication with customers regarding their savings options and to measure the effectiveness of these communications. This includes prompting savers who are receiving low or no interest rates to consider alternative options. The FCA has clarified that savings providers can communicate with customers even if they have opted out of marketing. The effectiveness of firms’ engagement with customers will be reviewed by the FCA by the end of March 2024. Additionally, the watchdog has stated that it will review savings rates after each interest rate hike.

Interest Rate Hikes and Inflation Control

Interest rates have been raised 13 times in a row since December 2021 in an effort to bring down inflation from the current rate of 7.9% to 2%. The Bank of England is expected to raise the rate again on Thursday, to 5.25%. Higher savings rates play a crucial role in the Bank’s fight against inflation, as reduced spending in the economy decreases the likelihood of price rises. Offering a higher return on deposits encourages consumers to save their money rather than spend it.

Transparency and Competition in the Cash Savings Market

The FCA will publish an analysis of easy access savings rates every six months, listing the best and worst offers available. Additionally, the impact of cash saving accounts on each provider’s profitability will be assessed. The FCA’s executive director of consumers and competition, Sheldon Mills, emphasizes the importance of a competitive cash savings market that delivers better deals for savers. Mills calls for interest rates to be reviewed promptly following base rate changes and for firms to prompt savers to switch to accounts offering higher rates. While progress has been made, Mills stresses the need for further acceleration in these areas.

