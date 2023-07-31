Swap Your Old-Style Stamps Before It’s Too Late!

Time is running out to use your old-style stamps without incurring additional charges. Starting from August 1st, any item with a non-barcoded stamp featuring the late Queen’s profile on a plain background will be considered as having insufficient postage and will be subject to a £1.10 fee for the recipient. However, there’s no need to panic just yet, as the Royal Mail has introduced an exchange scheme to help you swap your old stamps for new ones.

How to Swap Your Stamps

If you have a stash of old-style stamps hidden away in your kitchen drawer, you can take advantage of the Royal Mail’s exchange scheme. To participate, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Royal Mail website and print out the exchange form. Alternatively, you can pick up a form from a delivery office or Post Office near you. Send your old stamps to the following address: ‘Freepost SWAP OUT’.

It’s important to note that Post Offices are unable to swap the stamps themselves, so make sure to follow the instructions above to complete the exchange.

What Stamps Can Still Be Used?

While old-style stamps without a barcode will no longer be valid, there are exceptions to this rule. Special stamps with a picture on them, as well as Christmas-themed stamps, can still be used even if they don’t have a barcode. So, if you have any of these stamps in your collection, you can continue to use them without any issues.

The Benefits of Barcoded Stamps

Barcoded stamps were introduced in February 2022 and offer several advantages over their non-barcoded counterparts. These benefits include:

The ability to watch videos, read messages, and view other information from senders.

Improved efficiency in mail processing.

Enhanced security features.

By using barcoded stamps, you can enjoy a more interactive and secure mailing experience.

Extended Deadline

The original deadline for the expiration of non-barcoded stamps was set for the end of January. However, due to public demand for more time, the scheme was extended by six months. This extension allowed individuals to use up their old stamps and make the necessary arrangements for obtaining new ones.

New stamps featuring the King’s profile went on sale in April, providing a fresh and updated option for postage.

Don’t wait until the last minute to swap your old-style stamps. Take advantage of the Royal Mail’s exchange scheme today and ensure your mail reaches its destination without any additional charges.

© 2023 4Press.biz