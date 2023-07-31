Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated After Eight-Month Ban

Kanye West, the renowned rapper who legally changed his name to Ye, has had his Twitter account reinstated after an almost eight-month ban due to offensive tweets. The account now displays his last post from 1 December, a day before it was suspended on platform X, which is now owned by Elon Musk.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ye will not be able to monetize his account on X, and advertisements will not appear alongside his posts. The social media platform reinstated Ye’s account after receiving assurances that he would not use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language.

In December, Ye’s account was suspended just two months after it had been reinstated. This was in response to a post that appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David, following his praise of Hitler and the making of antisemitic jokes in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Since his return to the platform, Ye has not posted anything new. The social media platform has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of platform X, is known for calling himself a free speech absolutist. He welcomed Ye’s return to the platform in October after his account was reinstated for the first time.

Previously, Musk had also reinstated former US President Donald Trump’s account after conducting a poll in which 51.8% of the 14.8 million Twitter users who voted were in favor of the reinstatement. However, Trump has stated that he has no interest in returning to Twitter and will stick with his new platform, Truth Social.

