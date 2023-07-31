BT Announces First Female Chief Executive

BT, the FTSE 100 telecoms provider, has revealed its new chief executive, making history by appointing the first woman to hold the position. The announcement comes after a formal search was initiated to replace current boss Philip Jansen, who has been considering job opportunities in the US. Allison Kirkby, a former Procter & Gamble executive and president and chief executive of Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company, has been selected to take over the role by the end of January 2024 at the latest. Kirkby has also been a non-executive director of BT since 2019.

A Proven Leader with a Track Record of Business Transformation

BT Chairman Adam Crozier praised Kirkby as a “proven leader” with deep sector experience and a history of transforming businesses. Her appointment comes as the company looks to navigate through a challenging period and capitalize on new opportunities in the telecoms industry.

Philip Jansen, who has been in the role for five years, will retire with his £1.1m salary frozen and his base pay maintained at the same level as when he joined the company in 2019. Jansen’s tenure has been marked by various challenges, including an investigation into BT after 999 emergency services stopped working in June. The company also announced plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to replace thousands of jobs, aiming to reduce costs and increase profitability.

BT’s Future Plans

BT’s new chief executive, Allison Kirkby, will be tasked with leading the company through its next phase of growth and transformation. The telecoms provider has been focusing on expanding its services and improving customer experience. With Kirkby’s extensive industry experience, BT aims to strengthen its position in the market and drive innovation in the telecommunications sector.

BT’s workforce is expected to undergo significant changes under Kirkby’s leadership. The company plans to reduce its “total labour resource” from 130,000 to between 75,000 and 90,000 by the end of the decade. This reduction will include both employees and third-party contractors, as BT looks to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Overall, the appointment of Allison Kirkby as BT’s new chief executive marks a significant milestone for the company and the industry as a whole. With her proven leadership skills and experience in business transformation, Kirkby is well-positioned to guide BT through its future endeavors and drive growth in the ever-evolving telecoms sector.

