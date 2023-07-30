Warburg Pincus Appoints Andrew Sibbald as Co-Head of Europe

Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s largest private equity investors, has recruited Andrew Sibbald, the chairman of Evercore Partners’ London-based business, to join its operations in Europe. Sibbald, a veteran City banker with a 35-year career in banking, will take on the role of co-head of Europe alongside Rene Obermann, the Airbus chairman based in Berlin.

Warburg Pincus, known for its investments in companies such as the AA breakdown recovery service and fashion retailer Reiss, manages assets worth approximately $80 billion (£62 billion) and recently raised a $16 billion (£12.5 billion) global buyout fund. The firm’s portfolio also includes investments in Inmarsat, the satellite operator, and Ola, the Indian ride-hailing app.

Andrew Sibbald has an impressive track record in the banking industry, having advised on significant deals that have shaped Britain’s corporate landscape. Some notable transactions he has been involved in include the demerger of fund manager M&G from Prudential and the initial public offering of funds platform Hargreaves Lansdown. He also played a key role in advising the AA on its sale to Warburg Pincus and Towerbrook Capital Partners.

Warburg Pincus’s current London-based co-head of Europe, Adarsh Sarma, is reportedly leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities. The appointment of Andrew Sibbald is expected to strengthen the firm’s leadership team in Europe and drive its investment strategy forward.

Both Warburg Pincus and Evercore Partners were contacted for comment but have not yet responded.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus is a global private equity firm with a strong presence in the UK. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of investments across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and financial services. With assets under management of approximately $80 billion (£62 billion), Warburg Pincus is known for its long-term approach to investing and its ability to support companies in achieving their growth objectives.

About Evercore Partners

Evercore Partners is a leading independent investment banking advisory firm. With offices in major financial centers around the world, including London, New York, and Hong Kong, Evercore provides a wide range of services to clients, including mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and capital raising. The firm is known for its expertise in delivering strategic advice and innovative solutions to its clients.

