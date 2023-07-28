Football Fans Warned About Ticket Scams

Football fans in England, especially those supporting the biggest clubs, are being cautioned about the increasing prevalence of ticket scams. Lloyds Bank has reported a significant rise in reported incidents during the previous season, with Liverpool and Manchester United fans being the most targeted, followed by Arsenal and Chelsea supporters.

According to Lloyds Bank, the number of people falling victim to ticket scams when purchasing football tickets more than doubled last season, representing a 101% increase compared to the previous season. On average, victims lost £154. The bank’s analysis of reported fraud cases among its personal banking customers revealed that many scams originate on social media platforms. Additionally, individuals aged 18 to 24 are particularly vulnerable to falling victim to these scams.

Fraudsters take advantage of the scarcity or high demand for tickets to major events, knowing that desperate fans are willing to pay exorbitant prices. They create fake posts on social media or online marketplaces, advertising non-existent tickets. To convince buyers of their authenticity, they often include pictures of genuine tickets. The victim is then tricked into making a bank transfer, only to realize later that they have been scammed.

Lloyds Bank examined reports made by its customers between August 2022 and May 2023, comparing them to the same period the previous year. The findings highlight the need for caution when purchasing tickets, especially for fans of popular clubs where demand is particularly high.

Protecting Yourself from Ticket Scams

It is crucial for football fans to take precautions to avoid falling victim to ticket scams. Liz Ziegler, the fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, advises fans to purchase tickets directly from football clubs or their official ticket partners. This reduces the risk of dealing with fraudulent sellers and ensures the authenticity of the tickets.

Here are some additional tips to protect yourself:

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, especially when tickets are in high demand.

Verify the legitimacy of the seller by checking their reputation and reviews.

Avoid making payments via bank transfer, as this offers little to no protection against fraud. Instead, use secure payment methods such as credit cards or trusted online platforms.

If you suspect a scam or have fallen victim to one, report it to your bank and the relevant authorities immediately.

By following these precautions, football fans can minimize the risk of falling prey to ticket scams and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience when purchasing tickets for their favorite matches.

