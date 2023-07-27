Wizz Air to Review Dismissed Compensation Claims for Flight Disruptions

Wizz Air, the Hungary-based airline, has announced that it will review compensation claims that were previously dismissed by the company. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which has faced criticism for its oversight of the industry, revealed that Wizz Air has committed to re-examine claims related to flight disruptions.

The CAA stated that all claims for Wizz Air flights operating to or from the UK, which were cancelled or significantly delayed from 18 March 2022, will be automatically reviewed. Additionally, customers who believe they have a valid claim prior to that date can also file a claim. However, the scheduled travel date must be within the past six years to qualify.

Wizz Air has been under scrutiny for its operational performance, with the airline being ranked as the worst for flight delays in the UK over the past two years. The CAA expressed “significant concerns” over the volume of complaints and the airline’s treatment of passengers, deeming it “unacceptable”. As a result, Wizz Air has been instructed to make changes to its policies and procedures for handling passenger disruptions.

Marion Geoffroy, the UK managing director of Wizz Air, acknowledged the challenges faced by the airline due to external factors such as air traffic control disruptions, airport constraints, and staff shortages. However, Geoffroy emphasized that the company has learned from past experiences and has taken significant steps to improve its operations and prioritize customer satisfaction.

Wizz Air expects the upcoming summer season to be challenging for air traffic control, which may impact airlines. To prepare for increased air traffic, the company has invested over £90 million. Despite the anticipation of potential disruptions, Wizz Air is confident in its ability to better support passengers this summer.

Rory Boland, the editor of Which? Travel, commended the CAA for intervening in Wizz Air’s practices but called for stronger regulatory powers to hold airlines accountable more efficiently.

Overall, Wizz Air’s commitment to reviewing dismissed compensation claims demonstrates its dedication to improving the customer experience and addressing past shortcomings. Passengers affected by flight disruptions can now have their cases reconsidered, providing them with an opportunity to receive the compensation they deserve.