Shell Reports Significant Drop in Q2 Profits

Shell, the global oil and gas major, has announced a substantial decline in its second-quarter financial results, primarily attributed to the decrease in energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The company reported net profits of just over $5 billion (£3.9 billion) for the three-month period ending in June. This figure represents a decline of more than 50% compared to the $11.5 billion achieved in the same period last year, falling short of analysts’ expectations. It is also significantly lower than the $9.65 billion earned in the first quarter of this year.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Shell remains committed to rewarding its shareholders. The company plans to initiate a share buyback program and increase its dividend. Wael Sawan, Chief Executive of Shell, stated, “Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment. Today, we are fulfilling our commitment to increase dividends by 15%. We are also expanding our buyback program with a $3 billion allocation for the next three months and, subject to board approval, at least $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023. As we continue to create value while reducing emissions, we will prioritize share buybacks due to the value our shares represent.”

Shell’s announcement comes at a time when the energy sector faces mounting pressure to transition to net-zero emissions in the fight against climate change. Additionally, the industry is under scrutiny for its contribution to the rising cost of living driven by energy prices. Following Russia’s invasion, oil and gas prices reached record highs. However, during Shell’s recent reporting period, Brent crude oil prices have dropped from a peak of $122 per barrel in June 2022 to just above $80. Natural gas costs, which vary by country, also experienced unprecedented levels when supplies from Russia were disrupted. Currently, the price stands at 133p per therm, significantly lower than the highs of over 700p observed last summer.

Shell’s progress report highlights the company’s efforts to navigate these challenges and adapt to the changing energy landscape. By prioritizing both financial performance and environmental sustainability, Shell aims to strike a balance between shareholder value and its commitment to reducing emissions.

