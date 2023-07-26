The Federal Reserve Increases Interest Rates, Pushing Borrowing Costs to a 22-Year High

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – The Federal Reserve, also known as the Fed, has resumed its program of interest rate increases in the United States. In an effort to combat inflation, the Fed has raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points. This decision comes after the Fed chose to hold interest rates steady last month, following ten consecutive increases, as inflation slowed down to its lowest pace in over two years in May.

Despite the drop in the rate of price rises to 3% in the year leading up to May, the Fed is determined to bring inflation down to its target of 2%. As a result, US interest rates now stand at 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level seen in 22 years. This is an increase from the previous range of 5% to 5.25%.

Unlike the United Kingdom, where the interest rate is a single percentage, the US interest rate is a range. The Fed does not set a specific figure but instead provides target rates to guide lenders.

This increase in interest rates will have a significant impact on borrowing costs in the United States. With rates at a 22-year high, businesses and individuals will face higher costs when borrowing money. This could potentially slow down economic growth and impact consumer spending.

It is important for businesses and individuals to carefully consider the implications of these higher borrowing costs. Planning and budgeting for increased expenses will be crucial to navigate this new financial landscape.

As the Fed continues its efforts to combat inflation, it remains to be seen how further interest rate increases will affect the US economy. Monitoring economic indicators and staying informed about the latest developments will be essential for businesses and individuals alike.

